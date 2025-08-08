Ravens Rookie CB Injured vs. Colts
Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered an injury late in the first quarter of Thursday night's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He had an air cast placed on his left leg and was taken off the field on a cart. The Ravens quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
Kone, a sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, has missed time throughout training camp with injury, but had been in attendance for the past couple of practices. Now, it seems he's suffered a major injury that could very well cost him the season, if it's as bad as it looked.
The Apple Valley, Minn. native broke out in a big way in his final collegiate season, recording 70 total tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception. His performance earned him invitations to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.
Just after the Ravens drafted him, Kone vowed to do whatever it takes to get the job done.
"You're going to get a dog," Kone told reporters on April 26. "You're going to a guy who's willing to play whatever it is that's about winning, that doesn't care what it is. He has to lace up. You're going to get that type of player. You're going to get a dog with a chip on his shoulder. You're going to get a guy who's been through the longest journey, and you're going to get a guy who has fought through every type of adversity you can probably think of, a guy who's seen a lot of different perspectives and is grateful and humble, but at the same time willing to work and ready for that spot at any time. That's the type of guy you're getting."
Kone has indeed overcome plenty of adversity. He went through poverty, the tragic death of his younger brother due to cancer and moving back and forth between Minnesota and Ivory Coast in Africa, and that's just scratching the surface. In fact, that adversity helped forge him into the person he is today.
Unfortunately, another obstacle has now been thrown in his way. Hopefully, he can come back sooner rather than later.
