Ravens Derrick Henry Reaches Another Milestone in Steelers Loss

Derrick Henry is putting his name alongside the legends. Last night against Pittsburgh, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry hit 1,000+ rushing yards for the season, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history with 1,000+ rushing yards and 10+ rushing touchdowns in at least seven career seasons. Emmitt Smith. LaDainian Tomlinson. Adrian Peterson. Now Henry.

Historic Milestones and Career Records

Derrick Henry becomes the 4th player in NFL history to have 1,000+ rush yards and 10+ rush TDs in at least 7 career seasons 👑@Ravens | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/DEaccyGnQE — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) December 7, 2025

Earlier this season, Henry punched in his 115th career touchdown, moving him within five of Adrian Peterson for fourth-most rushing TDs all-time. His 30th career game with multiple rushing touchdowns ranks third in NFL history, behind only LT (38) and Smith (36). Henry also climbed to 13th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, passing Marcus Allen and Edgerrin James. Elite company.

Henry is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards this season and fourth in total carries. That workload isn’t always the most efficient ratio—he currently ranks 22nd in yards per carry at 4.6 — but with more consistent help from the interior offensive line and utilization, these numbers could easily climb north of five yards per attempt. An aggressive runner with no signs of slowing down, Henry is also top five in rushing touchdowns this season, continuing to be the centerpiece of Baltimore’s ground game.

Built Differently, Still Dominant

What stands out isn’t just the numbers. Henry isn’t chasing history. He’s lowering his shoulder, breaking tackles, dictating the game’s physical tone. Every yard, every touchdown, every run reminds everyone watching that he’s still built differently. This season, more milestones are waiting. But last night? Even in a loss, Henry reminded the league he’s still carving his name into NFL history, one record at a time.

Watching Henry isn’t just about stats — it’s about the physicality, the relentlessness, the way he forces defenses to adjust to him every snap. He carries the Ravens’ offense in ways that go beyond the box score, making them a threat even when the passing game struggles. His mix of power, vision, and timing continues to separate him from the pack, showing that longevity and peak performance can coexist.

The numbers tell part of the story, but the eye test completes it. Derrick Henry is more than just a back racking up yards; he’s a force, a legacy in motion, and a reminder that some players don’t just play the game, they define it.

