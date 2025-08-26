Ravens CB Undergoes Surgery for Gruesome Knee Injury
Just as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Bilhal Kone looked like he was in store for a promising rookie season, it all came down in heartbreaking fashion.
Kone, a sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, suffered a gruesome knee injury late in the first quarter of the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 9. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the game that Kone had torn a ligament, though outside reports indicated he suffered even greater damage. He was instantly ruled out for the entire season.
Fortunately, it seems like Kone is now on the mend. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that Kone has undergone full repairs on his ACL, MCL and lateral meniscus, seeing Dallas Cowboys head physician Dan Cooper for the procedure.
Obviously, Kone's injury shook the Ravens greatly. Head coach John Harbaugh, who went out on the field to check on the rookie after the injury, spoke on the emotions of seeing Kone go down in his first NFL game.
"[It was] very emotional," Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "[Kone was] playing well, too. Even in that play, he made a heck of a play and then even seeing him in the locker room just now was really hard. [It was] very hard. But like I told him, 'The sun will come up tomorrow. If the sun doesn't come up tomorrow, we will have much bigger problems. So, the sun will come up tomorrow, you'll get this taken care of. You'll be rehabbing. You're part of our team, and you'll be back. So, it's just not on the time that you hope for.' So, I think he'll see that in due time."
First-round safety Malaki Starks, who was also playing in his first NFL game, seemed shaken up as well.
"You never want to see it," Starks said. "Football is 100% rate of injury, and you never know when it's going to happen. He's been working really hard to be in his position. His story is amazing and he's going to bounce back and be stronger than ever, but I know it's going to take some time, and we just have to be there for him the best way that we can."
Kone wasn't expected to start this season, but he definitely would've been a key depth piece. Unfortunately, it's yet another major obstacle for a player who's had to overcome so many just to get to this point.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!