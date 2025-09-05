Ravens TE Stepping Up After Isaiah Likely Injury
Every NFL team wants to enter a new season with a clean slate of health, but unfortunately, the Baltimore Ravens don't have that luxury this year.
While they aren't completely ravaged by injuries as they have been in the past, they are missing one of the key pieces of their offense in tight end Isaiah Likely, who is reportedly unlikely to play in Sunday's regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a foot injury in practice last month. The 25-year-old has improved each year of his NFL career, and is widely expected to take over the No. 1 tight end job soon. With this injury, however, that leap will have to wait.
The Ravens are probably very happy that they held onto Mark Andrews, who was subject to trade rumors all offseason due to his contract situation and his performance in the Divisional Round game against the Bills, but he won't have to do it himself. They also have third-stringer Charlie Kolar, who appears ready to take another step as a player.
"[Kolar]'s had an incredible camp. It's one of the best camps I've really ever seen by a player," Andrews told reporters Wednesday. "He's just a total stud. He's been balling out, taking a big workload, and he's just continued to make big strides. He's doing incredible in the blocking game, but he's running great routes, and he is looking really fluid. So, I'm excited about him, and he is going to have a big year."
Kolar, also 25, is more of a blocking tight end than anything, but he has shown potential as a receiver. The former Iowa State standout set career-highs with nine receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in 2024, with a good chunk of that production coming in a Week 5 shootout win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
With Likely sidelined to start the season, Kolar has a chance to show what he can do as a receiver.
"[This is a] great opportunity for Charlie for sure," head coach John Harbaugh said. "Charlie has been working hard, man. He has prepared like nobody else. I'm really feeling very blessed about that, too, that Charlie is with us, because he's become an all-around tight end, and we expect him to play at a really high level."
Additionally, Kolar should see more action as a blocker as fullback Patrick Ricard is currently dealing with an injury, so he has a chance to impress in both aspects early on this season. If he does, perhaps he could see much more playing time going forward.