Ravens Isaiah Likely to Undergo Surgery on Injured Foot
While the Baltimore Ravens have been experiencing a bit of the injury bug since the pads came on earlier this week, they continued to avoid having anyone suffer any major setbacks.
News broke on Wednesday morning that injured tight end Isaiah Likely, who went down on one of the final plays of Tuesday's practice, had suffered a small foot fracture with a timeline of return still being in line to play in the regular season opener.
Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed both reports during his post-practice press conference and also shared that Likely will be undergoing surgery to address the issue.
"I think the timeline I saw actually was accurate," Harbaugh said about Likely being ready for Week 1. "We have a shot to get him back there, right away early. We'll see. That's the good news. It's early in camp and not one of those major type deals but it's something, it's multiple weeks."
The Ravens open the 2025 season on the road in the same place and against the same opponent where their 2024 Super Bowl pursuit came to an end, against the Buffalo Bills in primetime at Highmark Stadium. Likely played a huge part in an incredible near comeback in the second half of their 27-25 divisional round loss, catching 4-of-5 targets for a team-leading 73 receiving yards and a touchdown.
While it'd be nice to be at full strength when they head back up to Orchard Park in just over a month for the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the year, it's not a necessity, as the Ravens still have several talented pass catchers who can help fill the void until Likely is fully recovered. Three-time Pro Bowl veteran tight end Mark Andrews still headlines the group and fellow fourth-year pro Charlie Kolar, who showed a lot more prowess as a pass catcher last year and was a prolific producer in college. They also have a pair of Pro Bowl receivers in third-year pro Zay Flowers and veteran DeAndre Hopkins, as well as 2024 breakout Rashod Bateman.
The last thing they need is for him to prolong the rehabilitation process or risk the chance of reinjury trying to get back on the field too soon. It also wouldn't be wise on Likely's part, given that he's heading into a contract year with a lot riding on being able to produce and stay healthy this upcoming season.
Likely isn't the only Ravens player dealing with a minor injury whose status Harbaugh addressed. The most notable was Flowers, who left Tuesday's practice early and was absent from the field on Wednesday; however, his head coach downplayed the injury and provided a positive update.
"He and a couple other guys that you didn't see are all [training] camp type things that you really just need to not go out for a few days on," Harbaugh said. "He'll be back in a few days."
Missing from practice for the second day in a row after going down during team drills on Monday was fourth-year defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday, and Harbaugh told reporters that he is part of a group of players who aren't dealing with anything serious and should return to action soon.
"It's one of the itises," Harbaugh said. "It's not going to be anything that's going to keep him out for a long period of time so he'll be fine."
Other players who were absent from Wednesday's practice, according to reports, included third-round rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr., who has yet to practice with a shoulder injury and remains on the Non-Football Injury list, and sixth-round rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone, who is also dealing with a shoulder injury.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!