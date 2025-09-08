Ravens' Collapse vs. Bills Continues Awful Trend
For most NFL teams, blowing a 15-point lead with four minutes left would be a once-in-a-generation occurrence, or at least they'd hope it would be. For the Baltimore Ravens, it was another Sunday.
That's definitely harsh, but it cannot be denied that Sunday night's 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game in which they led 40-25 late in the fourth quarter, was emblematic of far larger issues with this team.
Just like they have so often in the past, the Ravens shot themselves in the foot repeatedly when it mattered most. From the defense completely imploding in the second half (the Bills scored on five of seven second-half possessions) to a rare Derrick Henry fumble at the worst possible time to costly penalties, it was just an embarrassing performance all-around.
As previously mentioned, however, this was far from the first time the Ravens have blown a big lead late in a game. According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, John Harbaugh has now blown eight double-digit leads in the fourth quarter over the past decade, two more than any other NFL coach. Five of those have now come since the start of the 2022 season.
Despite that, it was still more of the same coach speak from Harbaugh after the game.
"Well, you have to make plays," Harbaugh told reporters. "You have to make plays on the ball; you have to get sacks; you have to turn the ball over. They got four downs, so it's kind of hard just to play even. You've got to come up with a turnover somewhere. You've got to knock the ball out, get a stop. The fourth-down stop would've been a play, but [Josh Allen] threw it back there, and they made the play on the extended scramble. So that's what you have to do. You have to make a play and get off the field. You've got to extend [and] stay on the field.
"We've had situations where we have done that in the past, but there've been too many of them, but we'll get ready for the Browns."
Harbaugh is undeniably a good coach, as his Super Bowl championship in 2012 and continued success over his 18 years in Baltimore will prove. However, these kinds of losses are unacceptable, and they happen far too regularly for any Ravens fans to stomach.
For as much talent as the Ravens have, it's hard to see them getting over the hump when they crumble when the lights are brightest far too often, and Sunday's loss was the latest example of it.
