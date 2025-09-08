Ravens Suffer Embarrassing Collapse vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens didn't just begin their 2025 season in the same place that their 2024 season ended, they began it in the same well as well: in heartbreak.
In a rematch of last year's Divisional Round thriller, the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills, 41-40. The score wasn't the problem, though, it was the fact that they completely and utterly collapsed when it mattered most.
With 11:46 left in the fourth quarter, Derrick Henry scored a 46-yard touchdown, his second of the night, to give Baltimore a 40-25 lead. That could have, and probably should have, sealed the win, but as has happened far too often in recent years, they found a way to blow it.
Buffalo's comeback began with 3:56 in the fourth quarter, when Keon Coleman hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen on the tip drill to cut the lead to eight points. Henry then fumbled on the ensuing drive, and the Bills took advantage of their excellent field position as Allen scored from a yard out just after the two-minute warning.
A failed two-point conversion gave the Ravens some semblance of hope, but unfortunately, it didn't last long. After a Baltimore three-and-out, Buffalo matched down the field and was able to wind the clock down until Matt Prater hit the game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired.
The Ravens have blown more than their fair share of leads over the past few years, but this one — against the team that ended their Super Bowl hopes back in January, has to be the worst of the bunch.
Baltimore's offense, which set numerous team and league records last season, mostly did its part on Sunday. Lamar Jackson played like he had a chip on his shoulder after losing MVP to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, completing 14 of 19 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, first a screen pass to Zay Flowers (who had 143 yards on the night) then a deep fade to DeAndre Hopkins. He also rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on only six carries, making plenty of plays with his feet.
Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on only 17 carries, but that fumble is going to haunt him and the team forever.
The defense, on the other hand, had a miserable night, allowing more points (41) and yards (497) than it did at any point last year. Considering how bad the defense was to start last season, that's saying a lot.
For Buffalo, Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns, plus two more on the ground. Coleman led the Bills with eight receptions for 112 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.
Once again, the Ravens proved to be their own worst enemy, and they now have some soul-searching to do before next week's home opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!