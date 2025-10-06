Ravens' Cooper Rush Addresses Rough First Start
The Baltimore Ravens are picking up the pieces after Cooper Rush's first start with the team, covering for starter Lamar Jackson, who couldn't play due to a hamstring injury.
Rush completed 14 of 20 passes for 179 yards, but threw three interceptions to the hungry Houston Texans defense. Rush spoke after the game about the offense's performance.
"[It was] not the result we wanted. We wanted a couple drives in that first half back, and we got some key stops on defense in the red zone. You want to be able to go and capitalize on those. But I saw it well, things like that, you can look back, and it was good [from] a QB perspective. Just all around, [we] have to be more timely in our execution," Rush said.
Rush and the Ravens offense struggled to get things going in the first half. After kicking a lone field goal in the first quarter, the Ravens went scoreless on five consecutive drives.
By the time the Ravens scored again, they trailed 34-10.
"We just got behind the sticks," Rush said. "On offense, when you get behind the sticks, [with] things like that, it's hard; especially if it's a good defense. Those guys fly around, they're well coached, they've played together for a while, they know what they're doing, and you get a sense of that. So, if you hurt yourself, you're just making it easier for them. It can be hard."
With Jackson out for potentially another game in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, Rush may be called upon again to get the Ravens out of their losing streak. He hopes to be the answer the team needs to get its first victory since Week 2.
"No one wants to be here, but it's where we're at, and you have to dig yourselves out of it," Rush said. "We have the guys that can do it. We have the staff that can do it, players – and kind of like Kyle [Van Noy] said, you just have to go do it now. We're kind of getting tired of saying it every week now. It's time to get out of it."
