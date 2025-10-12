Ravens QB Highlights Biggest Problem Ahead of Rams Test
Cooper Rush has taken the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback mantle in Lamar Jackson’s absence. The two-time NFL MVP suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens haven’t looked like themselves this season and are 1-4 after five games. The offense, which looked incredible in the first two games, has faded into oblivion, especially after losing its primary quarterback.
The defensive unit struggled massively without several key members in the last few games. Although the Ravens will have Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, and Ronnie Stanley when they take the field on Sunday, star QB Jackson has been ruled out.
Rush is set to lead the Ravens’ offense for the second straight game. The veteran QB addressed the media ahead of the Week 6 game and discussed the team’s biggest concern.
“We have to be more efficient, on first and second down, especially, and get more manageable third downs,” Rush said. “We were able to convert on a few longer ones, but those are hard, those are rare. Just more efficiency, overall, to get us going.”
The 31-year-old also opened up about being a starter for back-to-back weeks.
“There’s a little bit of rhythm to it, you know, how you approach your week… Getting more reps and just getting more time with those guys. It does make a difference.” Rush said.
The Ravens QB revealed the team has prepared itself for a bad weather game. Rush joked that he’s a Michigan native and has played in plenty of bad games, which are never fun.
Rush was asked to share his opinion about the turnovers, and the quarterback believes this is an area where he can improve.
“Yeah, same page with guys and things like that. You got to take care of the ball, especially as a QB,” Rush said. “That’s your job. So, definitely want one back for sure, the one to Derrick. But you just got to make decisions, trust your feet. That usually leads to good things.”
The Ravens’ offense was nowhere to be seen in last week’s 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans. They gained only 207 yards in comparison to the Texans’ 417. John Harbaugh’s team only managed 44 rushing yards. Rush threw 14 completions of 20 passes for 179 yards and three interceptions.
Quarterback Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), offensive tackle Emory Jones (shoulder), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) are set to miss the game against the Rams. WR Zay Flowers is listed as questionable.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!