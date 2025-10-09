Ravens WR Gets Honest About Lamar Jackson’s Absence
The Baltimore Ravens are off to a horrible 1-4 start to the 2025 NFL season, and things don’t seem to be getting any better with Lamar Jackson sidelined. The two-time NFL MVP injured his hamstring in the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens quarterback went down after a tackle in the third quarter and did not return to the pitch. Baltimore lost the game 37-20. It was the same story in last week’s game against the Houston Texans, who annihilated John Harbaugh’s team 44-10 on their own soil.
While a few starters, who missed the last game, returned to practice ahead of the team's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson did not practice. The QB’s availability for the Week 6 game is still uncertain.
Pro Bowl Wide receiver Zay Flowers is coming off a shoulder injury and was a limited participant. He discussed Jackson’s injury status while addressing the media.
“I feel like if anybody is missing their starting quarterback on any team, it'll be a challenging week,” Flowers said. We believe in ‘Coop’, and we believe in what we have. We believe in our team, so I think we'll be alright.”
Cooper Rush saw the Ravens through the end against the Chiefs in Jackson’s absence, throwing nine completions of 13 passes for 52 yards. He had a game to forget against the Texans. The veteran threw three interceptions in an embarrassing loss, finishing with 14 completions of 20 passes for 179 yards.
The Ravens’ offense has been difficult to watch without Jackson on the field. Last week, the Texans gained 417 yards, more than twice the Ravens’ 207. With an abysmal defense, John Harbaugh now needs the services of his offensive leader more than ever.
Harbaugh’s team has its back against the wall with four losses to its name this season. A few more defeats can end the Ravens’ hopes of a postseason run even before we reach the middle of the season.
Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, Chidobe Awuzie, and Patrick Ricard also missed Wednesday's practice. Emery Jones is still working on his return and was a full participant. Roger Rosengarten, Joseph Noteboom, Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Stanley, Devontez Walker, and Flowers were limited participants. Fans would hope to see the defensive key pieces return to action against the Rams on Sunday.
