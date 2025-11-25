The Baltimore Ravens got some good news with just two days to go before their showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Day.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, safety Kyle Hamilton, and defensive tackle Travis Jones all returned to practice after sitting out of an early week workout. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was back at practice as well, as he deals with his ankle injury. Not at practice were running back Justice Hill and defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Jackson is dealing with a new injury, as he now has a toe issue after dealing with the hamstring at the beginning of the season. Hamilton and Jones are dealing with ankle injuries. Hill's injury is unknown, while Bryan is nursing a knee injury.

Ravens getting some key guys back to work

Jackson is the most crucial name outside the group, as he has injuries to his lower body, from the hamstring to the toe. It's starting to show in her performance, as she has thrown for under 200 yards in a game over the last three matches and doesn't look nearly as electric as the playmaker fans are used to seeing.

Hamilton looks to be in line to be on the field after suffering a scary ankle injury in the Ravens' 23-10 win over the New York Jets. He's coming off a 10-tackle performance as the team needs him on the field because of everything he can do in pass coverage and stopping the run, as well as rushing the passer.

Jones is another vital guy on defense, helping stop the run. He's dealing with his knee injury, but he's played in all but the Kansas City Chiefs game this season.

Hill is struggling with the toe injury that kept him out of the Jets game last week. It looks as though he might be in danger of missing another game, opening the door for Keaton Mitchell to take his RB2 snaps from him while he's out.

Bryan is almost like a good-luck charm for the Ravens, as his first game with Baltimore this season was against the Miami Dolphins, and they have not lost a game since he played. The depth of Baltimore's defensive line could be tested with Bryan and Jones both hurt.

Baltimore hopes to have all its players on hand for a big game with implications for the AFC North and the playoff picture. The Ravens are on a five-game winning streak and can't afford another loss at this time.

