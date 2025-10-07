Ravens HC Booed By Fans After Abysmal Loss
The Baltimore Ravens are off to a dreadful 1-4 start to the season. John Harbaugh’s team suffered its third straight loss and second at home. The Houston Texans arrived at M&T Bank Stadium with an offense that failed to score 10 points in half of their games this season, but put 44 on the board against the Ravens.
It was the Ravens’ first-ever home loss to the Texans. The home team entered Week 5 without some key players, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson and safety Kyle Hamilton. But with Baltimore's abysmal defensive outing, those players could have done little to change the team’s fate.
The Ravens have witnessed only two losing seasons since Harbaugh took charge in 2008. Fans feel that they are about to add another to the tally. The Crowd was very vocal about their frustration with the head coach after the Texans crushed Baltimore 44-10 at home.
It’s only the second time in three decades that the Ravens have secured only one win after the first five games. The 34-point defeat margin is the second-worst in the franchise history under Harbaugh. The Ravens Flock booed the 63-year-old in the face as he walked back to the locker room after the loss.
The Texans were also 1-3 before facing the Ravens on Sunday, and the fans were probably expecting their team to put up a fight. But Baltimore never seemed to be in the game. Houston toyed with the Ravens’ defense all day long, scoring five touchdowns.
Harbaugh shared his thoughts about the loss during the post-game conference. The Ravens’ HC seemed shocked by his team’s performance.
“It's a complete disappointment, and we're going to have to find a way to turn it around," Harbaugh said. "Figure out who we are this next week, and then into the bye and after the bye. We're gonna have more than half the season left, and we're gonna have to find ourselves."
He admitted that it starts with the coaching staff, but added that they had enough players to play a lot better than they did. Harbaugh’s team has its back against the wall, and more losses will knock them out of the playoff race. The fans would hope for a better show from their team when the Ravens host the Los Angeles Rams.
