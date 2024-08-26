Ravens Cut Veteran WR
The Baltimore Ravens have offcially begun the process of trimming down their roster to 53 players, and the first wave of cuts includes a notable name.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have released veteran wide receiver Russell Gage, whom they just signed on Aug. 6. Gage, 28, now looks for another opportunity elsewhere, likely on a practice squad.
A 2018 sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, Gage eventually established himself as a solid depth receiver for the Dirty Birds. His best seasons came in 2020 and 2021, as he had over 750 receiving yards and four touchdowns both seasons while averaging over 10 yards per catch. For a sixth-round pick, and one who didn't play much in college, Gage was doing quite well for himself.
Gage then cashed in by signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, but unfortunately, a change of scenery proved to be to his detriment. He battled injury throughout the 2022 season, and his stat line of 51 receptions for 426 yards and six touchdowns was underwhelming. His season ended with him being carted off the field due to a concussion in the Wild Card Round, though he thankfully was discharged from the hospital just a day later.
Then last year, Gage suffered a torn patellar tendon during training camp that caused him to miss the entire season. The Bucs released Gage in March of this year.
Gage wasn't the only player the Ravens bid farewell to on Monday. Also among the cuts were wide receiver Sean Ryan, tight end Mike Rigerman and guard Tashawn Manning. Ryan and Manning were undrafted free agent signings, while Manning spent last season on the practice squad.
Baltimore has until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim its roster down to 53 players.
