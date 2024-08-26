Ravens' Lamar Jackson Bringing Colts Back to Maryland
The Baltimore Colts may have left Maryland long ago, but Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson is bringing them back in a different way.
On Monday, the National Thoroughbread League, a professional horse racing league, announced that Jackson is now the lead owner of the new Maryland Colts franchise. Jackson attended the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore earlier this summer, and now gets to join the industry himself.
“I am truly excited to be a part of this great opportunity,” Jackson said, per Business Wire. “The core values of excellence, teamwork, community, and leadership will help push the program beyond our expectations. I believe through our efforts and determination more opportunities will be opened for the youth of the state of Maryland. We look forward to seeing the success of such a great vision become the reality.”
Additionally, Jackson is launching a program to help expose underprivileged children to horse racing, which includes free tickets to the Baltimore Cup in 2025 and an apprentice program for teenagers under trainer Chad Brown, a two-time Preakness winner.
The NTL aims to take a team-based approach to horse racing, with the Colts being one of four new teams this season alongside the Miami Seahorses, Phoenix Mustangs and San Francisco Unicorns. Other partners include New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, NBA legend Julius Erving, rapper Rick Ross and more.
“Walk a racetrack with Lamar Jackson and you’ll immediately understand his capacity to captivate an audience,” NTL co-founder Randall Lane said. “And it’s that intimate connection and adrenaline that aligns so well with the underlying premise of the National Thoroughbred League. Our league exists to both honor the tradition of one of America’s oldest spectator sports, but also to embed another level of excitement into the sport so that it engages a broad audience and provides them with an exceptional experience.
"Lamar Jackson and his family have a passion for Baltimore that is palpable and we’re so honored to have them join our NTL family and continue exciting and inspiring the next generation of fans.”
The season begins on Sunday with the NTL Nashville Cup, which features more than $2 million in purses and a $1 million signature race.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!