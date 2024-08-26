Ravens Opponent Adds Big Name WR
The Baltimore Ravens' season opener just got a tad bit more interesting.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who played for them in 2022. Smith-Schuster was released by the New England Patriots earlier this month.
During his previous stint in Kansas City, Smith-Schuster got his career back on track as he caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns, adding 10 receptions for 89 yards in the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. He was the team's leading receiver behind star tight end Travis Kelce, and became a solid weapon for Patrick Mahomes and co.
Unfortunately for Smith-Schuster, his brief stint in New England didn't go as well. The 27-year-old managed just 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, and was benched on more than one occasion. Granted, the Patriots' offense was abysmal last season mostly due to terrible quarterback and offensive line play, but it still stands as Smith-Schuster's worst season (not counting 2021 when he only played five games).
Considering that Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Patriots last offseason, his release just over a year later comes as a massive disappointment.
The Ravens have plenty of experience against Smith-Schuster, a second-round pick by the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. In seven career games against Baltimore, the USC product has caught 38 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns, some of his best numbers against any opponent.
In his return to Kansas City, Smith-Schuster likely won't play as big a role in the offense as he did before. The Chiefs now have much better receiver depth with former Raven Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, second-year pro Rashee Rice and first-round rookie Xavier Worthy. However, Brown is expected to miss the start of the season with a shoulder injury, potentially opening the door for Smith-Schuster in the short term.
The Ravens travel to Kansas City in the season opener on Sept. 5, hoping to spoil the Chiefs' banner celebration.
