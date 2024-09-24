Ravens Lineman Has Much Needed Bounce Back Game
No unit has been scrutinized for the Baltimore Ravens than the offensive line and right guard Daniel Faalele received the brunt of the criticism.
The story flipped for Faalele and the offensive line, though, in the Ravens' 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
A strong performance by the offensive line helped lead the Ravens to 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Dallas. Derrick Henry ran the ball 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson had 14 carries for 87 yards and a score.
"For me to have success – I told them before the game – I said, 'When [you] go, I go,'" Henry said after the game. "We [are] all tied together, so hats off to the offensive line – Ronnie [Stanley], Andrew [Vorhees], Tyler [Linderbaum], Daniel [Faalele] and Pat [Mekari]. Those guys did a great job, so hats off to them. For them to [allow me to] do my job – even fullback Pat Ricard, the receivers [and] tight ends – I appreciate all of them – they made my job easy today for sure."
The offensive line also didn't allow a single sack to a Cowboys pass rush unit that includes one of the league's best with outside linebacker Micah Parsons.
Faalele had a pair of key blocks on both of Henry's touchdowns. He also picked up a similar stunt to the one the Las Vegas Raiders used in the fourth quarter with Maxx Crosby to sack Jackson.
"It was me just being more confident in my pass set, just trusting my technique, trusting my length and executing the play call and taking one play at a time," Faalele said. "I was just working on doing my best."
Jackson sang the praises of Faalele and how he deserves to receive props for his play against Dallas.
"At the end of the day, [Daniel Faalele] is getting paid to do what he's supposed to do, and he busted his behind each and every time," Jackson said. "It's not like he's trying to mess up. All of us make mistakes out there on that field. But, he came in clutch for us today, and I want the same people who were giving him that doubt to praise him and give him that credit for what he deserves."
It goes without saying, but the Ravens' offense will only go as far as the offensive line takes them. If they can build on their performance against the Cowboys, the Ravens will be well-positioned to right the ship and be in the playoff picture for the stretch run.
