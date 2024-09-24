Ravens Lineman Has Much Needed Bounce Back Game

A sampling of Daniel Faalele snaps vs. Cowboys:



⚓ Drops weight and drives D-lineman back on Henry TD run

👀 Picks up stunt, giving Lamar time for Bateman TD pass

💪 Quick off snap, walls off two Cowboys defenders on backside

💨 Gets out in front on game-sealing Lamar run pic.twitter.com/v34EA1iFsi