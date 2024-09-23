Jerry Jones Fires Back at Ravens RB Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry looks very nice in the Baltimore Ravens' purple and black, but there was a real chance he could've been wearing different colors this season.
Namely, the Dallas Cowboys were commonly suggested as a destination for Henry in free agency, as not only did they desperately need a running back, but he now lives in the area during the offseason. However, the Cowboys never even called him, and he instead took his talents to Baltimore.
After Henry ran all over the Dallas defense on Sunday, rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore's win, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once again fielded questions about his pursuit of the star running back, to which he gave a very blunt answer.
“We couldn’t afford Derrick Henry,” Jones said, per Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know. Why can’t you buy a mansion when you live in a different kind of house We couldn’t afford it. We can’t make that all fit. That’s as simple as that.”
Henry said after the game that he didn't have any extra motivation for this game, but he absolutely played like he did in his best performance yet as a Raven. If that's what to expect going forward, then the Ravens are more than capable of overcoming their slow start to the season.
"I hold myself to a high standard," Henry said. "I definitely wanted to come out here and be able to have an impact to give us a chance to win by the way I played. I feel like the first two weeks I kind of got going a little slow. But like I said, we're all tied in together, and we all just want to come out here and execute and be able to win – and we did that today. Being in Dallas – this is where the offseason is [for me and] where I spend most of my time in the offseason. It felt a little good today for sure."
