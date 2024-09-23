Ravens LB Calls Out Refs for Missed Call
Kyle Van Noy might want to get his checkbook ready after his latest post on X.
The Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker quipped at officials over a no-call that cost his team a safety in the second quarter of their 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
"Today I found out that if a QB is going down for a safety you can just pass it to an O-lineman and you good?!?!" Van Noy wrote. "What?!?!"
On 3rd and 10 from the Cowboys' 7-yard line, Ravens (1-2) defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike beat Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele around the edge and had quarterback Dak Prescott in his grasp. With Prescott on the verge of being sacked in the end zone for a safety, he flipped the ball to left guard Tyler Smith before he was tackled.
Rather than Dallas (1-2) being flagged for intentional grounding, which would have resulted in a safety, the referees called illegal touching. Ultimately, the flag was declined by Baltimore and the Cowboys punted on the ensuing play.
Van Noy was far from the only person who was confused over the no-call.
There was also a call that went against Baltimore as they tried to hold onto their one 22-point lead in the fourth quarter. On 2nd and 10 from the Ravens' 49-yard line with 3:50 left in the game, Prescott was hit as he threw by outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who was then flagged for roughing the passer.
After that call, Dallas drove down the field and scored to make it a three-point game with under three minutes to play. Oweh commented on the flag and seemingly won't be surprised if he arrives at his locker with a letter from the league.
"No," Oweh said. "He was just smiling at me the whole game, to be honest. Whenever I would ask [what] the call was and stuff like that, he would just smile at me and give me a little weird smirk. That's just the nature of the game, [I] just have to play through it and find a way to put [the quarterback down] a little bit more gently. We'll see how it goes if they fine me or not."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!