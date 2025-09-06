Ravens Add Athletic TE for Bills Game
With only two healthy tight ends on the active roster after ruling out fourth-year pro Isaiah Likely on Friday, the Baltimore Ravens used a standard elevation on Zaire Mitchell-Paden for Sunday night's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Even though Mitchell-Paden also came into the league four years ago, he was an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic University and the primetime Division Round rematch under a national spotlight will mark the NFL regular season debut for the 26-year-old Rockville, Md. native. He was with the Ravens throughout training camp and the preseason and only recorded one catch for 11 yards.
The Ravens need additional depth at tight end behind three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews and another fourth-year pro, Charlie Kolar, both of whom are expected to see the field early and often against the Bills in this highly-anticipated matchup.
In a surprising move, they opted not to elevate rookie fullback Lucas Scott who went undrafted out of Army to help fill the void left by five-time Pro Bowler Patrick Ricard who was also ruled out on Friday and will miss his first game since 2021.
Mitchell-Paden has spent his entire career on practice squads in the AFC North, originally signing with the Cleveland Browns after going undrafted in 2022. After being with the Ravens division rivals for two years, they signed him their practice squad last September and inked him to a reserve/futures contract after the season.
While Mitchell-Paden finished his collegiate career with the Owls, it began it with the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. He appeared in 10 games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards as a true freshman in 2017 and started all 14 games in 2018, finishing with 32 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns.
As a junior in 2019, his production continued its upward trajectory with 53 receptions for 573 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. During the COVID-19 season in 2020, he played in all five games and logged 14 catches for 182 yards. In his lone season at FAU, he had a lackluster final season in 2021 with just nine catches for 90 receiving yards and touchdown in 12 games.
