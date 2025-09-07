Four Keys to Victory For Ravens vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens are slight underdogs in their season-opening matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in what is expected to be a tightly-contested battle between a pair of Super Bowl contenders. In this rematch from last year's Divisional round of the playoffs, the two-time reigning AFC North champions can return to Charm City 1-0 if they follow these keys:
Avoid self-inflicted mistakes
In the playoff meeting, the Ravens outgained the Bills by 143 yards and outperformed them on both sides of the ball, but their three turnovers ultimately made the difference, ending promising drives. If Jackson doesn't have the miscommunication on his interception and doesn't fumble the ball trying to avoid a sack, or if Mark Andrews doesn't fumble in the open field and drops what should've been the game-tying two-point conversion, the end result likely would've come out differently. As long as they don't shoot themselves in the foot this time around, their loaded roster will be too much for the Bills to handle.
Stop the run
The first commandment when it comes to Ravens defense is 'thou shalt stop the run first and foremost' because it makes the opposing offense one-dimensional by forcing obvious passing situations. After fielding the top-ranked rush defense during the regular season and only yielding 29 yards on the ground to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wildcard round, they got gashed for a season-high 147 rushing yards in the Divisional round by the Bills. With a healthy Travis Jones anchoring the interior of the defensive line and a highly motivated front seven, both in the trenches and at the second level, expect the Ravens to be hellbent on not letting history repeat itself.
Force turnovers
While the Bills' defense was able to come up with a trio of takeaways to give their offense extra possessions, the Ravens didn't get any. As a result, the team put a heavy emphasis on improving in that pivotal area, led by the players themselves and reinforced by the coaching staff. Reigning MVP Josh Allen was one of the best quarterbacks in the league at avoiding putting the ball in harm's way with career lows in interceptions (6) and fumbles (5). If he continues that trend in the season opener, generating turnovers may need to come via forced fumbles in the open field or off of tipped and deflected passes. Expect to see the hands of defensive linemen firing up in the passing lanes over the middle when they can't get home for a sack or pressure.
Attack banged up secondary
The Ravens were the most dominant rushing attack in the league last year, finishing first in rushing yards (3,189) and yards per attempt (5.8). While they will undoubtedly look to defend their team rushing title and establish the run in this game, the Bills might be more susceptible to give up big plays through the air on the perimeter as their cornerbacks are ailing with injuries. Veteran starters Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White are both dealing with groin injuries and are listed as questionable and doubtful to play, respectively. With their new trio of Pro Bowlers, Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins, and fifth-year pro Rashod Bateman, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson could look to take advantage of the mismatches outside the numbers early and often.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!