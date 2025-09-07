Five Ravens Matchups to Watch vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens' season-opening matchup with the Buffalo Bills could ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups or individual players outperforming their counterparts on the other side of the ball.
Ravens Front Seven vs. Bills Offensive Line
In the last matchup between these two teams, Buffalo dominated in the trenches early. Their stout blocking unit bullied what was the top-ranked run defense throughout the regular season and first round of the postseason. This offseason, the Ravens loaded up in the secondary but lost a key piece up front on defense with the retirement of veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce. The Bills will likely rely on their potent rushing attack again to gain an advantage and dictate the pace of the game.
Ravens WRs vs. Bills CBs
Unlike January's meeting, Baltimore will not only be at full strength at wideout this time around but upgraded at the pivotal position as well. Homegrown Pro Bowler Zay Flowers missed both of the team's playoff games last year with a knee sprain he suffered in the regular season finale. He's healthy and bulked up this offseason without losing any of his explosiveness after the catch or suddenness as a route-runner.
The Ravens also upgraded at the No. 3 spot by signing three-time All Pro DeAndre Hopkins to replace Nelson Agholor and are also returning fifth-year veteran Rashod Bateman, who caught four of his five targets for 66 yards and a touchdown against the Bills in the playoffs.
Buffalo is banged up in the secondary at corner with both starting corners dealing with groin injuries. While Christian Benford is listed as questionable but is expected to play, Tre'Davious White is doubtful to play, which leaves the likes of Ja'Marcus Ingram and Dorian Strong with first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston opening the season on injured reserve.
Ravens TEs vs. Bills Safeties
While Buffalo isn't ailing at the safety position with projected starters Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp both healthy, the pairing and fifth-year veteran Damar Hamlin is an underwhelming trio. They struggled to stop opposing teams from gashing them over the middle of the field last year and the issue persisted in the preseason, especially against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when they gave 55 yards on three catches to the tight end duo of Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland.
Although the Ravens will be without fourth-year pro Isaiah Likely, who was ruled out as he continues to recover from foot surgery, three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar should be more than up to the task. There's also the fact that two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the best passers in the league when it comes to targeting the middle of the field and attacking the seams of the defense, which makes his strong rapport with Andrews especially deadly.
LB Roquan Smith vs. RB Ty Johnson
Even though two-time Pro Bowler James Cook is the Bills' starting running back and the star of their backfield, if the Ravens succeed in their mission to stop the run and force more obvious passing situations, they'll see a lot of the former Maryland product. Johnson is one of the best third-down backs in the league, given his prowess as a pass protector and pass catcher, especially.
With Smith being the only Ravens off-ball linebacker who never leaves the field, the odds of their paths crossing would be high in those instances, whether he is charging into the backfield on a blitz or matched up against him in 1-on-1 coverage.
DB Malaki Starks vs. QB Josh Allen
Shortly after he got drafted, the Ravens' first-round rookie made it know that the quarterback he is itching to record an interception against is none other than the reigning league MVP, who he'll be making his first career start against on Sunday night.
Allen posted a career-low interception total (six) and percentage (1.2%) last season and will be looking to avoid putting the ball into harm's way against a loaded Baltimore secondary littered with former high-round picks who possess impressive instincts and ball skills. Since he will most likely spend his time at free safety, Starks will need every bit of his range to try to bait Allen into giving him an opportunity to make a play on the ball to force a turnover.
