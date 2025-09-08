Winners and Losers From Ravens' Epic Collapse Against Bills
After waiting seven and a half months to exact revenge on the Buffalo Bills in the same venue where their 2024 championship hopes were extinguished, the Baltimore Ravens blew multiple double-digit leads in a heartbreaking 41-40 defeat. Here are the standouts who put them in position to win and the culprits who deserve to shoulder some, if not most of the blame for their stunning shortcoming.
Winners
QB Lamar Jackson: The two-time league MVP did everything in his power to put his team in position to win comfortably, but was let down once again. Using his arm and legs, he accounted for 279 of the team's 432 yards of total offense, with 209 coming through the air and the other 70 on the ground. Jackson went 14-of-19 and finished with a QBR of 94 and a passer rating of 144.4 while throwing for a pair of scores and running in another.
WR Zay Flowers: After having to watch last year's playoff run from the sidelines with injury, the 2024 Pro Bowler reminded the league just how dangerous and dynamic a weapon he is by posting 151 yards from scrimmage on nine total touches. Flowers hauled in seven of his nine targets for a career-high 143 receiving yards and a touchdown, and added another 8 yards on two carries.
WR DeAndre Hopkins: The five-time Pro Bowl veteran was only targeted twice and reeled in both for 35 receiving yards that included an awe-inspiring 29-yard touchdown that he plucked out of the air and pinned against his body with just one hand.
RB Derrick Henry: Before his costly fourth-quarter fumble, the five-time Pro Bowler was having a monster night and seemingly passing one Hall of Famer or former NFL legend after another with every chunk run he ripped off. He finished with 169 rushing yards and a pair of 30-plus-yard touchdowns on 18 carries for a gaudy average of 9.4 yards per carry.
Offensive Line: Although the unit's night was far from perfect, with glaring examples of where penetration led to negative plays in the run game and a couple of sacks, they still paved the way for a dominant rushing attack that racked up 238 yards. There were multiple instances where Henry and other ball carriers were going untouched into the second and third levels of the defense through holes and lanes big enough to drive a small car through. Arguably, the best highlight of the night was the crushing block two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley delivered to spring Flowers for his touchdown.
K Tyler Loop: While the rookie specialist made a pair of mistakes with his missed extra point doink looming the largest in the end result, he also made a 52-yarder on his first career regular season field goal attempt and drilled a 49-yarder on his second.
NT Travis Jones: Even though the Bills managed to narrowly eclipse 100 yards rushing, it was tough sledding for them most of the night with an average of just 3.5 yards per carry, and the fourth-year pro deserves a lot of credit. He was a dominant force at times in the middle of the Ravens' defense and made a pair of stops on back-to-back plays in short-yardage, an area they struggled with as a team in the previous meeting.
P Jordan Stout: It took until there were less than six and a half minutes left in the third quarter for the fourth-year pro to come on the field for something aside from holding, but when he was called upon, he impressed. Stout punted just three times, with one being downed inside the Bills' 20-yard line, and another that was nearly perfectly executed had it not been controversially ruled a touchback.
DT Nnamdi Madubuike: The two-time Pro Bowler was the only member of the defense to record a sack on Allen, and it was a drive-ender early in the fourth quarter. He also made some nice plays against the run and finished with six total tackles, including one for a loss, four solos to go along with a quarterback hit.
TE/FB Zaire Mitchell-Paden: With both Isaiah Likely and five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard out with injury for this game, the fourth-year former undrafted free agent and Maryland native stepped up big for his home-state team. After getting elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, he spent most of Sunday night's game lined up in the backfield at fullback and made some great blocks to spring Henry and Jackson.
Losers
Loaded secondary hype: All summer, the talk around the league for the second year in a row was how stacked with talent the Ravens' defensive backfield was with all the pieces they were returning and brought in through the draft and free agency. Senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Chuck Pagano went as far as to say that it is "as good a group" he's been around in his nearly two decades of coaching at the professional level. Yet, in their first real test, they were carved to pieces like the paper they were being glorified on would be if inserted into a shredder. After allowing Allen to rack up nearly 400 passing yards against his unit, All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton was so disgusted that he was on the verge of vomiting on the field.
"It's something that we have to get fixed, and I know that they were in 'two-minute mode' for pretty much the whole fourth quarter, but still, we had opportunities to get off the field," Hamilton said.
CB Jaire Alexander: Of all the members of the secondary, the two-time Pro Bowler was on the wrong end of far too many big plays by the Bills through the air. The lowlight reel included a defensive pass interference on fourth down that set up a touchdown, getting beat to the ball on what should've been an interception or at least an incompletion and giving up back-to-back plays of 32 and 25 yards to set up the game-winning field goal.
Pass rush: While the Ravens were constantly around Allen and had several near sacks, Madubuike was the only player who was able to bring him down, and that didn't happen until the fourth quarter. There were far too many instances where they generated no pressure, and Allen was able to survey the field and give his targets more time to uncover. They only recorded three quarterback attempts on nearly 50 dropbacks were far too inconsistent although there were several obvious holds that weren't called and should've, especially on fifth-year veteran outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
RB Justice Hill: The seventh-year veteran picked up a first down by hauling in his first target for three yards, but had a costly drop on his second, where he nearly picked up a first down, but it was ruled incomplete after review showed it hit the ground while he was trying to corral it. Hill also had the ball punched out of his grasp, and even though he recovered it, the Ravens went from being just inside the red zone to losing 15 yards and having to settle for a 49-yard field goal two plays later.
ILB Trenton Simpson: The third-year pro started the game and had a nice play for a solo tackle for loss early on, but began rotating with fourth-round rookie Teddye Buchanan, who saw more snaps as the game went on. To make matters worse, he was the one who thwarted Stout's perfect punt from coming to fruition because he failed to clearly down the ball in the field of play at the Bills' one-yard line, although a strong argument can be made that he did.
Special Teams: While the Ravens' two specialists had strong games, the coverage units for both punts and kickoffs had up-and-down outings. The Bills' first two drives started at midfield and their own 35-yard line, which is just five yards short of the free kick starting spot because of poor kickoff coverage. Undrafted rookie Keyon Martin made a great form tackle on punt return for no gain, but was also fortunate that the muffed punt he was nearly responsible for touched a Bills player first.
DC Zach Orr: The second-year play caller tried dialing up different blitzes and pressure packages to get to Allen to no avail, but the most egregious error on his part was how passive he got with his calls at the end of the first half and in the fourth quarter after the Ravens went up 40-25. His unit didn't protect the boundary in the closing seconds of the second quarter and let the Bills get out of bounds with a second left to set up a field goal. With plenty of time left in the game in the final period, he instructed his coverage unit not to play tight, and the Bills marched down the field with little resistance.
HC John Harbaugh: Even though his players failed to execute when it mattered most in crucial situations and the coordinators he empowered got either too cute or too passive when they believed the victory was well in hand, the blame for losses almost always falls at the feet of the man at the helm of it all. Harbaugh will shoulder a lot of it because he sat back and let it happen. Instead of telling his play callers to keep their foot on the gas and not deviate from what was working, he let them call the game as they saw fit. For someone who has a background as a secondary coach to watch his veteran players give up chuck play after chunk play, that too reflects poorly on him. Harbaugh's 17 blown double-digit leads are the most since 1991, and they've all followed a similar script.
