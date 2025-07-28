Ravens' Derrick Henry Has Big Goal for 2025
Even by his incredibly high standards, Derrick Henry's first season with the Baltimore Ravens was a smashing success. The former Offensive Player of the Year ran wild in his age-30 season, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per carry.
Despite that, he still feels he can hit another gear.
While speaking with NFL Network's Bridget Condon and Brian Baldinger at training camp, Henry revealed that he's wants to improve his speed going into the 2025 campaign.
"A couple times I got caught last year," Henry said. "I saw you do a 'Baldy's Breakdown' on the one from Tampa. So hopefully not get caught and be faster than I was last year."
Henry reached 20 mph or faster on six different plays last season, tied for the fourth-most in the league. He reached a season-high 21.72 mph on an 81-yard run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 (the one he referred to), but was tackled at the 11-yard line.
"King Henry" is arguably the best running back of this generation, but he's always looking for ways to improve.
"There's always room to grow, room to improve," Henry told reporters Wednesday. "That's why you have training camp and the offseason to focus on those things and continue to [hone in] on those things, hold each other accountable on the field, in meetings. [Have] leaders step up guys pushing each other each and every day on all three phases of the ball. I think that's what we focus on – growth, getting better every day, making each other better every day and see where it takes us."
As Henry looks to improve even further, he believes his familiarity with the Ravens' offense will help him greatly compared to last year.
"I have a year under my belt, and I am a lot [more] familiar with the offense, but there's still room to grow; still room to improve, still room to learn, and that's what I'm trying to focus on – how can I improve being a year under this offense and get better than I was last year?" Henry said.
