Ravens' Derrick Henry Makes Heisman Pick
It's been nine years since Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy, yet he remains the last player at his position to do so. However, that can change this weekend.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a north Florida native just like Henry, has been an absolute monster this season, leading the country in almost every rushing stat and willing his team to the College Football Playoff. In order to earn college football's highest individual honor, though, he'll have to overcome Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, a two-way player the likes of which haven't been seen in many years. Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel are also Heisman finalists, but most agree that Jeanty and Hunter are the top two contenders.
It was inevitable that Henry, as a former Heisman winner, would be asked about this year's race. Though he's a huge fan of both players, Henry unsurprisingly gave the edge to his fellow running back.
"[Jeanty] is incredible," Henry said Thursday. "[He's] a player [who] is the whole gameplan. Defenses know what's going to happen, and they still can't stop it. [We haven't] seen [someone] like that for a long time. I know he's close to getting to the [rushing yards] record; I hope he gets it. And yes, running backs, I've got a special place for running backs in my heart, so hopefully, he gets to win it.
"But him and Travis [Hunter], they've both had a great year. They can go either way, and I feel like, [with] the close ones, it always happens that way; it can get either side. But they've definitely been balling out, and I'm ready to see [Boise State] in the playoffs [to] see what he does."
In 2015, Henry ran for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns to help Alabama win the national championship. That's an incredible season by any standard, but Jeanty has already surpassed those marks with 2,497 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, and he's played two fewer games to this point. He's only 131 yards away from breaking the FBS single-season rushing yards record, set by the great Barry Sanders in 1988.
Hunter is having an incredible season as well, catching 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and recording 11 pass breakups and four interceptions on defense. There really is no wrong choice, as both players are making history this season.
If it were up to Henry, though, the running back drought would come to an end this weekend.
