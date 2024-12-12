Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry Join Madden Royalty
For years, the Madden 99 club, which consists of players who achieve the highest possible rating in the premier NFL video game, has featured a distinct lack of Baltimore Ravens players, until now.
On Wednesday, EA Sports revealed that both Jackson and Henry would join the 99 club in the latest "Madden NFL 25" roster update, becoming the first Ravens players to achieve the feat since Ed Reed 15 years ago. They both carried a 98 rating throughout the season, and are now the first pair of teammates to join the 99 club mid-season in the game's history.
Frankly, it's been a long time coming for both players. They've both been some of the most dominant players at their positions for years now, yet they've never made the 99 club, even when Jackson donned the cover of "Madden NFL 21."
They're finally part of it now, though, and to commemorate the occasion, they both received a special pair of cleats at practice Wednesday.
"I feel like that's overdue," Jackson said. "But I'm grateful for it. I feel like we need more items though. I have seen everybody else get chains and all types of stuff. We only got little cleats, but I'm grateful for it though. I'm grateful. I appreciate that Madden."
The other players currently in the 99 club are Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey were both in the 99 club when the game released in August, but have been bumped down in later roster updates. As a result, Jackson and Henry are now the highest-rated players at their positions.
On a related note, fullback Patrick Ricard received a 99 lead blocking rating in an update. Ricard has been an undersung piece of the offense throughout the season, and he's helped Henry and co. dominate on the ground.
