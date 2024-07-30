Ravens RB Reacts to Viral Olympic Stiff Arm
Over the years, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has captured the hearts of fans thanks to his punishing rushing style, and his "signature move" is undoubtedly his nasty stiff arm.
Throughout his eight-year run with the Tennessee Titans, Henry developed possibly the greatest stiff arm in not just football, but any sport. There are many instances of him putting defenders on their backs, and as he trades his navy blue for purple and black, there should be many more to come.
With the 2024 Summer Olympics ongoing, Henry may have some competition for the best stiff arm in sports.
U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher outright flattened a defender during her team's 17-7 victory over Great Britain on Sunday, with her stiff arm quickly going viral online.
Henry was asked about the play after Monday's practice, and clearly, Maher has herself a new celebrity fan.
"She got it," Henry said. "Mindset, running strong and hard, not trying to go down, get into the end zone by any means. I love it. Makes me want to get out there too."
Maher and the U.S. face Australia in the bronze medal match on Tuesday, looking to medal for the first time. Canada will face New Zealand, who defeated the U.S. on Monday, in the gold medal match also on Tuesday.
Back in the States, Henry continues to prepare for his first season in Baltimore, and now looks to defend his title as the king stiff arms.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!