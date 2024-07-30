Madden Disrespects Ravens Star Safety
It's that time of year again when EA Sports releases ratings for the newest Madden game, and by extension, the time of year where people take notice of how wrong said ratings are. Monday marked the start of the ratings bonanza, and a Baltimore Ravens star arguably received the most egrigious rating of the day.
Third-year safety Kyle Hamilton, who is coming off an outstanding second season and his first career All-Pro selection, received an downright disrespectful rating of 89 overall, placing him eighth among safeties alongside Kevin Byard of the Chicago Bears.
Everyone knows that Madden ratings aren't a good way to judge players, but that doesn't mean that horrifically bad ratings like this deserve a pass.
There's a good argument to be made that Hamilton was the best safety in the entire league last season, as he finished the year with 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 passes defended and four interceptions including a pick six. He was simply all over the field, establishing himself as possibly the NFL's most versatile defender.
An 89 rating would be disrespectful enough after such an incredible season, but placing Hamilton beneath some of the other players in the top 10 is just adding insult to injury. Byard, Budda Baker and Tyrann Mathieu were all among the league's best safeties at various points in time, but age and injuries have caused a noticeable drop in their games. That's especially true for Byard and Mathieu, as they're both now in their 30s.
In contrast, Hamilton had a better season than all three of those players, and the 23-year-old still has plenty of room to grow.
Most safety rankings have Hamilton and Antoine Winfield Jr. fighting for the No. 1 spot, with Jessie Bates III and Minkah Fitzpatrick close behind. A top-five ranking should've been the bare minimum for Hamilton, but eighth is just flat out wrong.
Then again, this is Madden, where name recognition usually means more than actual playing ability.
