Ravens WR Suffers Minor Injury
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman left Monday's practice with an apparent injury, but thankfully avoided disaster.
After practice, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Bateman's injury isn't anything to be worried about long-term.
"I don't think it's anything serious, just a little soreness to him. So they took him in just to be safe," Harbaugh said.
According to Jeff Zrebiec on The Athletic, Bateman went down after he "got tangled up with" cornerback Ka'Dar Holman during a one-on-one rep. He initially watched from the sideline, but went back to the locker room around an hour into practice.
The Ravens are very happy Bateman's injury isn't anything serious, as he's been one of their most impressive players throughout training camp so far.
"With the Ravens light on the wide receivers depth chart andBateman expected to have a more significant role, the fourth-year pro has been one of the most scrutinized players in camp," Zrebiec writes in his Week 1 stock report. "There’s been a lot of good so far. Even with the passing game struggling without Jackson on the field, Bateman has made a few plays in just about every practice. He looks healthy, and that’s the most important thing. He’s moving well, running quality routes and catching the ball when it’s thrown to him."
Bateman, 24, is potentially facing a make-or-break season, even after signing a surprising two-year extension this offseason. The former first-round pick has yet to live up to his draft pedigree, as despite playing 16 games last season, he caught just 32 passes for 367 yards and one touchdown.
This year, Bateman is comfortably the No. 2 wideout behind Zay Flowers, and his training camp performance thus far is certainly encouraging. Now, the question becomes whether or not he can carry this momentum into the regular season and become the receiver the Ravens expect him to be.
