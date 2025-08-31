Ravens Star Stiff Arms Retirement Talk, Aiming at History
In the NFL, which many jokingly state stands for "not for long," running back is the position with seemingly the shortest shelf life. So, there aren't many of them still playing when they reach age 30, much less playing at an elite level.
However, Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry certainly is. The 31-year-old is coming off an incredible first season in purple and black, in which he rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdown (tied for the most in the league). Were it not for an even more incredible season by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns to help his team win the Super Bowl, Henry could've won Offensive Player of the Year for the second time in his legendary career.
There were times when Henry felt his age, though. While his teammates encouraged him to celebrate his touchdowns with more eccentricity, he usually just handed the ball to the official and made his way to the sideline.
"I'm old now," Henry told his teammates, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I'm over it now."
That said, Henry isn't thinking about hanging up his cleats any time soon.
"I tell them: 'When I feel like it's time, I'll hang it up,'" Henry told Hensley. "But right now, I don't see that anytime soon."
After all, why would he? Henry has not only shown that he can still play at an elite level into his 30s, but he's also on the verge of history.
Henry ranks 19th all-time with 11,423 career rushing yards, and with 1,317 more yards, he could break into the top 10. He's already there in rushing touchdowns with 106, tied with Jim Brown for sixth all-time, and is just five away from breaking into the top five.
"It'd definitely be a surreal moment for my name to be mentioned with those legends," Henry said. "I pray it happens, but I'm living in the moment every day."
A more long-term goal could be becoming the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards, a title Emmitt Smith currently holds with 18,355. However, doing so will be incredibly difficult.
"He played a very long time. He was very effective," Henry said. "He's a Hall of Fame player and a legend at the position. So, I don't know. But, Lord willing, hopefully. So, we'll see."
