Ravens Will Sorely Miss Keaton Mitchell

Most of the Baltimore Ravens' free agency losses weren't fully within their control. Sure, they could have technically ponied up to pay any combination of potentially-departing contributors that they wanted, but given the cap constraints they were bound to face, tough decisions had to be made regarding who'd receive the best re-up offers and which players to bid farewell to.

That's how unrestricted free agency works, the process by which the Ravens have lost the majority of eligible returners to start the signing period. In fact, every Raven-turned-outsider has grappled with that choice, with one exception. Keaton Mitchell never had to leave, but there he is in Los Angeles Chargers colors a few days after the window's opening.

Former Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell is signing with the Chargers on a two-year, $9.25 million deal that includes $5M fully guaranteed, per source.



Deal negotiated by Christian Kranz and Shane Costa of Generation Sports Group. pic.twitter.com/O65BLgmwOt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2026

The young running back put together one of the better come-up stories of anyone on his team, elevating from an undrafted prospect into Derrick Henry's direct backup as a speed-focused option to counter Henry's brute strength and size. His rookie season was electric before he tore his ACL to prematurely wrap up his first campaign, and health concerns would continue bothering him until his positive, occasionally-flashy 2025 stint that he played as Henry's best understudy.

He wouldn't have cost much to re-sign in restricted free agency, but Baltimore opted to release him into the wild in turning down all of his cheap return options. Mitchell will join fellow departed Raven Charlie Kolar on the Chargers, leaving his old team to replace his skillset through the aggregate.

The young back won't be so obviously handcuffed in Los Angeles, a squad that's presently constructed to score by committee and offensively-led by the creative Mike McDaniel, but now attention shifts back to the Ravens. If they were so confident in passing on matching an offer, what's their plan for replacing his production?

What's Next for Ravens?

Athletic talents like Mitchell are fairly-common in the NFL Draft, but now, the pressure falls on Baltimore's scouts to diversify their assortment of weapons in order to satisfy the new coaching staff's vision for what's to come in 2026 while pleasing star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Henry will march even deeper into his 30s entering this upcoming season, and fellow veteran Justice Hill isn't getting any younger, either. Rasheen Ali remains a young option with a chance of replacing some of those vacant snaps, but he's yet to match Mitchell's pure burst or career-6.8 yards per attempt.

In the end, he must not have been worth the inconsistency risk, much like the similarly-battered JK Dobbins before him. Mitchell's departure is going down at an inconvenient time for the offense, though, as he joins multiple tight ends and star center Tyler Linderbaum as regularly-relied upon Jackson sidekicks who are now on to greener pastures. The Ravens will have a lot of replacing to do as spring turns to summer, and they'd be better off ensuring that another that the quick-twitch running back role with long-gain potential doesn't go unfilled.

