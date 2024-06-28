Ravens' Derrick Henry Trash Talked By Former Teammate
The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans have been rivals for a very long time, dating back to their time in the AFC Central and the latter's days as the Houston Oilers. It's not quite as heated as Baltimore's AFC North rivalries, but there is certainly some animosity between the teams, especially with two playoff matchups in the past five years.
So when longtime Tennessee running back Derrick Henry jumped ship to Baltimore this offseason, it definitely left a bad taste in the mouths of his former Titans teammates.
During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," TItans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons jokingly took aim at Henry over his offseason decision and referred to Baltimore's uniforms as "purple tutus."
“I won’t say weird, but it’s different,” Simmons said. “Getting on social media and seeing him in his purple tutu, he’s really gone. Sometimes it’s just like, yeah, he’s in a Ravens uniform now. When you walk into the building, I believe in [Titans running backs] Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard. When Tyjae first came in, I was a big fan of his. I think he and Pollard are going to be a one-two punch for sure.”
This isn't the first time Simmons has made some enemies in Baltimore. After the Titans' upset win over the Ravens in the 2019-20 Divisional Round, longtime Baltimore guard Marshal Yanda accused Simmons of spitting in his face during the game. This marked the first and only time in Yanda's 13-year career where he accused an opposing player of anything.
"I do want to say another thing. No. 98 [Simmons] for the Titans: I had that guy spit in my face today," Yanda said. "I just want to put him on notice in the media. I've never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know that there's a right way and a wrong way to play football. That guy did not do it the right way today."
Baltimore and Tennessee don't play this season, and may not play next season unless the standings shake out in a certain way. Henry signed a two-year deal with the Ravens this offseason, and it's very possible he won't face his former team during that contract. If that matchup does happen, though, it's sure to be a must-watch game.
