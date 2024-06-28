Ravens QBs Past And Present Nominated For ESPYS
It's safe to say that the Baltimore Ravens will have some good representation at the 2024 ESPYS next month.
Recently, ESPN released the full list of nominees for its annual award show, with Ravens quarterbacks present and past up for some of the highest honors.
Unsurprisingly, current Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is up for best NFL player after winning his second MVP award, along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Additionally, Jackson is also up for best play thanks to his 13-yard pass to himself in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. There wasn't much to celebrate from that game, but that play was certainly a fun one.
Jackson's competition in this category features a touchdown pass on fourth-and-31 by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to beat Auburn, a posterizing dunk by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and a walk-off home run by Oklahoma softball star Jayda Coleman to send her team to the Women's College World Series final.
Additionally, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is up for best comeback athlete. The former Super Bowl MVP and Jackson's predecessor joined the Cleveland Browns late in the season, and immediately revived both the team's offense and his career in general. Flacco, 39, led the Browns to a 4-1 record and a playoff appearance as a starter, and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year against all odds.
To add another award to his collection, Flacco will have to beat out gymnastics star Simone Biles, UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, all great comeback stories in their own right.
The 2024 ESPYS take place on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC, with tennis legend Serena Williams hosting the show. Fan voting for all awards is open until 5 p.m. on the night of the show.
