Ravens Receiver Living Touchdown Machine's Dream
The Baltimore Ravens have, for the first time since many fans can remember, one of the deepest receiver rooms in the NFL.
Anyone monitoring their offseason goals of building off last season's strides could have predicted a potential jump for the one-time weak point of the Ravens offense, with Baltimore never once sending a wide receiver to the Pro Bowl until Zay Flowers made the cut in 2024. He, alongside fellow ascending receiver prospect Rashod Bateman, looked to continue growing in tandem with Baltimore's pass-catching tight end tandem of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.
Their choice to go out and sign a former star in DeAndre Hopkins to round out their platoon looked like a factor that could potentially put this position group over the edge, but some of the Ravens' own in-house development has provided Lamar Jackson with yet another deep threat. Devontez Walker is making a name for himself as a piece in Baltimore's game plan.
He'd made occasional appearances in his 2024 rookie campaign, making one catch that doubled as his first career touchdown. He kept that perfect scoring rate up in Week Two, boosting the Ravens to a 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns with two more receptions and two more end zone celebrations to lead the team in scoring.
He's already one of Jackson's more consistent long-ball hunters, connecting with Jackson on both of his targets in Walker's first-ever start with the Ravens. His ability to get free and open up the option for the quarterback to air it out adds another dimension to Baltimore's young offense, as he's already succeeding in his Hopkins impression.
Walker, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, lacks Hopkins' world-famous hands, as well as the time to replicate his fringe-Hall of Fame resume, but the two have done the vast majority of the big play scoring through the Ravens' first two games. They've split four touchdowns evenly, totaling for three in their recent victory over the Browns.
Hopkins has filled in nicely as the deep threat and proving he still has plenty of football left to give, but he was never meant to sustain as a long-term piece for the Ravens. Walker, meanwhile, fits nicely on Flowers' and Bateman's timeline, making some of the high-risk, high-reward receptions to work off of the speedy, scrimmage-working Pro Bowler and filling in smoothly while Bateman gets going.
The 24-year-old just sounds happy to be playing alongside his childhood hero in Hopkins. The fans, meanwhile, will eagerly watch as the Ravens' up-and-comer continues growing comfortable with regular reps, as they look forward to guessing how long he'll be able to continue scoring every time Jackson looks his way.
