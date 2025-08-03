Rising Ravens Star Could Be Surprise Fantasy Weapon
NFL teams putting together talented rosters can lead to plenty of desirable results — playoff runs, championship glory, accolades, immortality. The Baltimore Ravens are no exception.
There are also several more smaller-scale effects of having talented rosters, a few of which matter a lot more to the average viewer than it would to the players. Fantasy football has evolved past your standard offshoot status, commanding its own corner of football media with a perspective on the league's most noteworthy contributors that deviates wildly from standard team-building values.
The Ravens have provided thousands of fantasy football managers with hope in recent years thanks to their consistently developing some of the league's best talents, and this upcoming season's roster has no shortage of potential online game-changers. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are two of the better bets to lead their respective teams in scoring every Sunday, while their deep wide receiver room has given way to multiple tertiary playmakers.
Star tight end Mark Andrews has usually been lumped into that group of regular fantasy pick-ups, a regular touchdown threat at a top-heavy position, but his age and growing inconsistencies have seen him flagged as a potential stay-away for 2025 drafts.
That's not to say that the position will be a wash for the Ravens, as Andrews is still expected to get regular targets, and some outlets have some theories about his heir apparent stepping in and soaking up some of that attention sometime soon.
PFF was sure to throw fantasy-inclined readers a bone in their Ravens season preview, placing their spotlight onto young tight end Isaiah Likely. The 25-year-old hasn't had many start opportunities tossed his way, but the door has begun to creak open for a potential breakout.
"Isaiah Likely’s fantasy value hinges on his potential to become the Ravens’ primary tight end," Dalton Wasserman wrote. "While he’s flashed high-end upside—averaging 13.9 PPR points per game over the final six regular-season games of Year 2—his role remains limited behind Mark Andrews. Likely leads all tight ends in touchdown rate (13%) over the last three seasons and tops the position in avoided tacklers per reception (0.31) since 2023, underscoring his efficiency."
He's sure to point out that it would require some sort of change in Baltimore's depth, whether it be "performance, injury, or trade," but Likely on his own is worth consideration as a deeper-bench flier, especially for dynasty or keeper managers willing to wait Andrews out.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!