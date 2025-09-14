Ravens Wanted Shedeur Sanders, But QB Denied Them
The Baltimore Ravens had prepared to come face-to-face with one of their old ties in Sunday's home opener against the Cleveland Browns, with former quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco set to make his Maryland return on the same day as the Ravens' commemoration of their 30-year history in Baltimore.
But as it turns out, Flacco isn't even the only quarterback in Cleveland's visitor's locker room with some kind of relationship with the Ravens. ESPN reporters Adam Schefter and Daniel Oyefusi revealed that Baltimore's front office actually viewed controversial rookie Shedeur Sanders as a prized prospect during this most recent NFL Draft, with the college star eventually shooting the perennial contenders down in holding out for that day-one starting job.
According to the reporters, the Ravens were keenly aware of Sanders' historic draft slide and had a plan to scoop him up with a Day Three pick. The once-rumored first round prospect didn't want to join a roster already occupied by Lamar Jackson, one of the league's no-doubt starters, exercising a bit of control in a situation without much other leverage.
Just three picks after they bailed on the idea, there was their division rival with a trade-up maneuver to add him to their wide-open quarterback competition. He wasn't guaranteed a starting role with the Browns, either, but in Cleveland he'd at least have a shot at debuting in Week 1 of the regular season.
He's currently slotted at third on Cleveland's depth chart, the final-string quarterback on the Browns' active roster. Flacco's resurgence as a spot NFL starter and experience granted him top honors, but Sanders is also out-prioritized by a fellow rookie in Dillon Gabriel. The third-round pick, like Sanders, failed to see the field during the Browns' season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but with the elderly Flacco at the reins, they'd benefit from patiently waiting for opportunity.
The Ravens, meanwhile, have already game-planned for the Flacco-led operation. The veteran gunslinger is no stranger to Baltimore, having played his first 11 seasons there before embarking on some journeying around the league, and though his Browns aren't scaring anyone in most head-to-head categories, they're just the kind of feisty divisional opponent who can give the Ravens a scare.
They'll need to make sure to avoid another slow start, like they endured last season, as the Buffalo Bills have already delivered one embarrassing blow in a season-opening, 16-point comeback win. Jackson and friends may occasionally stumble against a fellow contender, but the spirited Browns are just the kind of team everyone expects the Ravens to crush in returning to form.
