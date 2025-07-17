Ravens Expected to Sign Final Rookie
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign second-round edge rusher Mike Green to his rookie contract on Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Green, the No. 59 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Marshall, is the only one out of the Ravens' 11 draft picks yet to sign his rookie deal. According to the rookie wage scale, his deal will pay him $7.4 million over four years.
Green not signing until now was not an attempt to get more total money, but rather to get more guaranteed money. The first two players selected in the second round, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, became the first second-round picks in NFL history to get fully-guaranteed deals back in May, and every other player wanted the same treatment. Green was far from the only player to hold out for this very reason, as until recently, Schwesinger and Higgins were the only two second-round picks out of 32 to sign.
However, the flood gates opened when San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Alfred Collins, the No. 43 overall pick, signed his rookie deal on Wednesday night. While not fully-guaranteed, his deal contains far more guaranteed money than other players selected in his draft slot, which has big implications for the rest of the league.
Chicago Bears defensive lineman Shemar Turner, the No. 62 overall pick, signed his rookie deal Thursday morning, and now Green is the next to end his holdout.
Green, 21, led all FBS players with 17 sacks last season, and brings great speed and power to the table. However, he fell to late second round due to two separate accusations of sexual assault - one while in high school and the other while at Virginia - that resurfaced throughout the pre-draft process.
Ravens rookies reported to the Under Armour Performance Center for training camp on Tuesday, while veterans will report on July 22.
