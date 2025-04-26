Ravens Select Mike Green in 2025 NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have added some juice to their pass rush, selecting Marshall edge rusher Mike Green at No. 59 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hailing from Williamsburg, Va., Green dominated in his lone season at Marshall, recording 17 sacks to lead the FBS. Strong, fast and explosive, Green is the total package on the field.
"High-energy pass rusher with productivity and a method of play that should translate to the next level," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "Green displays a natural and instinctive rush, utilizing loose hips and a series of moves and counters that can open doors with force or finesse. He’s very physical, with notes of violence in the way he attacks blockers in both phases. His explosiveness allows him to penetrate gaps, play around or through the protection edges and change direction quickly to finish in the backfield. He relentlessly presses forward, but can run out of gas due to his hot-running motor.
"Teams might wish he were heavier and longer but he’s willful, skilled and powerful with the ability to create enormous matchup concerns as an edge rusher on the next level.
Off the field is sadly a different story, however.
Green has faced two separate accusations of sexual assault, one from when he was in high school and another from when he was at Virginia that ultimately led to his departure from the program. No charges were filed and Green has denied the allegations, but it's definitely a concern. Doubly so for the Ravens, who are in the midst of an NFL investigation into star kicker Justin Tucker for sexual misconduct allegations.
The Ravens are currently scheduled to make their next pick at No. 91 overall late in the third round.
