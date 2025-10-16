Ravens Finally Get Edge Rusher In Mock Draft
Every Baltimore Ravens fan has been shouting on rooftops that the team needs to get an edge rusher to help the defense.
It has been a struggle for the team this season to get any of its edge rushers to succeed. The team addressed the position in the NFL Draft in April by selecting Marshall's Mike Green in the second round, but he is off to a quiet start.
This season, the Ravens have gotten a combined 15 quarterback hits and a staggeringly low three sacks through six games. Who is the edge rusher who leads the team in quarterback hits? That would be Odafe Oweh, who isn't even on the team anymore after being traded, as he still leads with five.
At least the Ravens still have Tavius Robinson, who leads the team in sacks with two. Only problem? He broke his foot in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams and will be out six to eight weeks.
That leaves a massive gap for the rest of the year, but also has Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta thinking about the future of the franchise. If things don't turn around and they end up with a top-five pick, could they find their new edge rusher there?
Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema released his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, as the Ravens are projected to pick third overall. Sikkema likes Baltimore to select Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.
"Bain has been college football's best player in 2025. At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, he can play any sort of edge alignment from a three- and four-point stance in multiple fronts. He has recorded a 92.8 pass-rush grade against true pass sets with a 28.2% pass-rush win rate and an equally impressive 92.1 run-defense grade. He is the No. 1 player on the PFF big board right now."
Bain is having a great season as a starter with one of the top schools in the country, proving to the NFL that he can do more than pressure the quarterback. In five games, he has 26 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one interception.
Looking at the University of Miami in Florida for a defensive player has worked out pretty well for the Ravens in the past. Ray Lewis and Ed Reed turned out pretty well, as they are two of the greatest defensive players of all time.
A lot can still change in the season with 11 games left, but the Ravens must do something to secure their future, and Bain would be a stellar addition to a defense that desperately needs help.
