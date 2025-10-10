Staggering Stat Shows Ravens' Biggest Problem
Any Baltimore Ravens fan that looks at the team's troubling 1-4 start to the season can point at multiple issues that have plagued the team throughout.
At the top of the list is the unbelievable number of injuries the team is dealing with. Their latest injury report has 12 players listed as injured, with five of them not practicing. Not having the former NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, out of the field certainly doesn't help matters.
While that would be the top reason from fans, there is one that has actually been worse than the injuries the team has dealt with. Look no further than the secondary and their struggles with stopping the pass.
The Ravens have the second-worst pass defense in the NFL, allowing 262.6 yards per game in the air. This isn't Baltimore's defense of the pass, as it would never have happened if guys like Ed Reed were still in the secondary. So what gives?
One stat, as shown by the X account "Ravens Nation Live," is only going to frustrate and worry fans. Baltimore's defense leads the NFL in defenders who have allowed over 100 yards and one touchdown while in coverage. What's even worse, the team's two big names in the secondary, Marlon Humphrey and Jaire Alexander, have allowed a staggering 20 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. Only one pass breakup between the two.
Humphrey is having one of the worst seasons of his career, allowing a career-high 16 yards per reception and a passer rating of 114.4. If that passer rating stands, it would be the first time in a season that the four-time Pro Bowler has allowed over 100 passer rating.
Alexander was supposed to be the big free agent name brought in back in the summer, but injuries and inconsistent play have not gotten him on the field much. Of his five targets against him, he's allowed all of them to be caught, but what's worse is that he has allowed 23.2 yards per reception.
The two bright spots to the cornerback position have been Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie. Wiggins has been the most consistent corner, allowing a completion percentage of 57.1% and only 8.5 yards per catch. Awuzie is putting up similar numbers with a completion percentage of 60% allowed and only 9.9 yards per reception.
There's going to be a lot of continuing questions surrounding the secondary, specifically at cornerback, but something has to give as the Ravens can't keep playing at the level they are at. If things don't improve, there might be big changes coming at the position.
