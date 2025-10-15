C.J. Gardner-Johnson Responds After Ravens Surprising Release
It's already been quite the start of the bye week for the Baltimore Ravens, as news about their roster dropped, catching many fans by surprise.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report that the Ravens had released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after just one week on the roster. Gardner-Johnson was signed to the Ravens' practice squad before their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He was brought in to help with the large number of players that were injured on the team, including safety Kyle Hamilton.
Around the same time Gardner-Johnson was signed, the Ravens executed a trade to bring in safety Alohi Gilman from the Los Angeles Chargers, sending off edge rusher Odafe Oweh as part of the deal. Gilman ended up starting in the 17-3 loss to the Rams, while Gardner-Johnson did not play.
That trade resulted in what Gardner-Johnson's agent Kevin Conner called a mutual decision. Conner also added, “After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play.”
Gardner-Johnson took to social media shortly after the news of his release to share his statement. He made it clear that he still wants to play.
"I just want to take a moment to thank all the teams I’ve been a part of coaches, teammates, and everyone who’s supported me along the way. Every experience has helped me grow both on and off the field. I’m truly grateful for all the opportunities and memories. Football has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the game is still strong. I’m excited to keep working, improving, and continuing to play the sport I love."
It's an interesting statement that he still wants to play. After he joined the team, he told the Baltimore Sun's Sam Jane that he only signed with the Ravens because it was his "only option."
Gardner-Johnson is in his seventh season in the NFL after also playing for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans. Last year, he won a Super Bowl with the Eagles before signing with the Texans. After only three games, Gardner-Johnson asked to be released by Houston.
The Ravens are in a solid position at safety with Hamilton returning in the Rams game as well as Gilman playing well in his debut in Baltimore. While Gardner-Johnson would have been a nice piece to the roster to have, once Baltimore gets healthy, the Ravens should be back to their old winning ways after the bye week.
