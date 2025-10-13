Ravens Issue Critical Update on Injured Defender
Injuries have become a recurring issue within the Baltimore Ravens' franchise over the last few weeks.
While their Week 6 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams did see some returning starters, such as Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Ronnie Stanley, return to the starting lineup, the team struggled to perform. It also featured just more injuries the team will have to deal with, including Stanley and Humphrey getting banged up and leaving the game.
A new injury from that game that the team couldn't afford to lose was outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who left the game early without recording any stats. After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Robinson had been diagnosed with a broken foot.
One day later, Harbaugh faced the media once again to give an update on Robinson. While he is going to miss some time, he won't be lost for the season at least.
"No it's not. We found out it's going to be six to eight weeks, very similar to Isaiah Likely. So, he will be back during the season, yeah."
After the trade involving Odafe Oweh, Robinson's role on the defense became more critical as he was essentially elevated to being the team's top edge rusher. In five games this season, Robinson has racked up 17 tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.
The Ravens have seen Robinson as a steal after being just a fourth-round pick of Baltimore back in 2023. Last season, despite making just seven starts, he played in every game and nabbed 12 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks.
Entering the bye week at 1-5, this certainly leaves the Ravens in an interesting situation. Right now, their top edge rushers would be rookie Mike Green and Kyle Van Noy. That might mean that something will have to be done via trade or free agency.
Harbaugh has not shut down the chance for the Ravens to look into making some kind of trade or move to add some edge rush help. They will have plenty of options to pick from, and the bye week gives them a chance to make the calls now and see what they can do before next month's trade deadline.
Baltimore is desperate for a move as they try to climb out of the 1-5 hole they are currently in. With guys like Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith expected to be back, a new edge rusher will only give them the boost they need to make an improbable playoff run.
