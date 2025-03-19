Ravens Free Agency Comes as No Surprise
The Baltimore Ravens haven't done much in free agency, and it's okay to call the past few weeks "boring."
The main reason the Ravens have been boring in the offseason is because they have been exciting throughout the regular season, coming up as a consistent playoff contender year after year with Lamar Jackson under center.
CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani believes that the Ravens are still a top-three team in the AFC despite not making many changes.
"The Ravens haven't had a very exciting free agency. Keeping Ronnie Stanley is huge, but losing Mekari is notable, too. Surely there are people out there that think the Hopkins addition is something that will get Baltimore over the hump, but I don't know. Hopkins turns 33 in June, and is probably more of a move-the-chains possession guy than someone who averages 70-80 receiving yards per game," Dajani writes.
"The Ravens will once again be one of the best teams in the NFL, but will have to prove they are better than the Bills or Chiefs."
The Ravens believe that they don't need to make too many changes to their roster going into the next season. The failures that the team experienced over the course of the season were not due to the construction of the roster, but rather the execution of the players.
The Ravens were a two-point conversion away from tying things up with the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, and that could have led to a berth in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
One play didn't define Baltimore's season, but the 0-2 start and losses earlier in the year could have given the Ravens home field advantage in the playoffs, where they might not have dealt with the same result.
That's why Baltimore is content with where it's at in hopes that the sting of the 2024 season will lead to better outcomes in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!