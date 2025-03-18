Ravens Break Trend With QB Signing
With their free agent options dwindling, the Baltimore Ravens managed to not only find a new backup for Lamar Jackson, but a clear upgrade in Cooper Rush.
Rush, 31, has been a capable backup throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys and has some starting experience from when Dak Prescott missed time with injuries. In 38 games and 14 starts seven seasons, he's completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
The Ravens should only benefit from having more security behind Jackson, but when looking at their history, this is a bit of a unusual move for them to make.
"The Ravens have typically not spent notable money on filling the backup quarterback position, both recently behind Lamar Jackson and going back further behind Joe Flacco," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "However, Rush, a former Dak Prescott backup in Dallas, gets a nice deal that could be worth as much as $12.2 million if he gets incentives based on play time, starts and wins. The two-year pact includes $4.2 million guaranteed."
Baltimore has typically gone with a less-is-more approach in regard to its backup quarterback. Most recently, the Ravens' backup was Josh Johnson, a 38-year-old journeyman who has played for an NFL-record 14 different teams throughout his career. Before that it was Tyler Huntley, who joined them as an undrafted free agent in 2020, though he somehow managed to make the Pro Bowl in 2022.
The last time the Ravens made a significant investment in a backup quarterback was in 2019, when they re-signed former Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III to a two-year deal worth $4 million.
By that point, though, Griffin had been worn down by numerous injuries he suffered earlier in his career. That said, he was a very solid mentor for Jackson as the latter adjusted to the NFL.
One thing that has absolutely not changed with this signing is the Ravens' dedication to the compensatory pick game.
At $3.1 million per year, Rush's contract is not worth enough to count against them in the compensatory pick formula. The Ravens are currently projected to earn two fifth-round compensatory picks in 2026 after losing cornerback Brandon Stephens and guard Patrick Mekari in free agency.
