Ravens Predicted to Send All-Pro Weapon to Panthers
For the better part of a decade, tight end Mark Andrews has been one of the most beloved members of the Baltimore Ravens. He's a multiple-time Pro Bowler, a former All-Pro, and has been one of Lamar Jackson's most reliable targets since they came into the league together in 2018.
That said, Andrews quickly became public enemy No. 1 in Baltimore in the Ravens' playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Andrews fumbled as the Ravens were driving to take a late lead. The Bills kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive to make the score 27-19. Even so, the Ravens scored a touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the game and had to go for two to tie. Jackson found an open Andrews, but Andrews dropped the pass, thus ending the game and the season for Baltimore.
With Andrews' rough performance, combined with his inconsistencies in 2024 and the emergence of Isaiah Likely, many wondered if Baltimore would trade Andrews this offseason. David Latham of Last Word On Sports says the Panthers would make sense as a trade partner.
"The Panthers have several high-risk, high-reward youngsters, and it wouldn’t hurt them to add a proven veteran to ensure some stability for quarterback Bryce Young," Latham writes. "The Ravens would probably prefer to trade Mark Andrews to an NFC team, and Young could use the veteran reliability as he builds on his strong finish to 2024."
Andrews is entering the final year of his contract with the Ravens, so moving him now rather than losing him for nothing in free agency next year would make some sense.
