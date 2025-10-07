Ravens Get Brutal Assessment After Latest Loss
The Baltimore Ravens' defense was dismantled yet again in the Week 5 home loss to the Houston Texans. Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr’s unit was slapped with touchdowns left and right in a 44-10 loss at home.
Injuries have plagued the Ravens’ roster this season, as eight starters were on the injury sheet for Sunday’s game. Safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey watched from the sidelines as Baltimore slid to a 1-4 record.
Many believe that John Harbaugh’s team has become a way for opponents to bring their offense back on track. Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan shared his blunt take on Baltimore’s performance this season on CBS’s postgame show.
“Who would’ve thought at the beginning of the season that two weeks in a row the Baltimore Ravens would be the get-right game for 2 different teams?" Ryan said. “Never in my life would I have thought that. But last week, it was for Kansas City’s offense to get back right, they did that. This week, the same being said for the Houston offense, who had struggled mightily through the first four games.”
Ryan added that he understands the Ravens are struggling with injuries, but this is still the NFL. Former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark had similar thoughts about Baltimore after the Week 5 game.
“Who ever thought that the Ravens would become the “Get Right” game?” Clark wrote on X.
Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs averaged 21 points in the first three games and scored only two touchdowns per game ahead of their fixture against the Ravens. But the Super Bowl LIX runners-up scored 37 points in the Week 4 game. Mahomes, who had thrown only three touchdowns in three games, finished with 25 completions for 270 yards and four touchdowns.
It was the same story for C.J. Stround and the Texans, too. They had scored 10 points or fewer in two of the four games and averaged just 16 points before visiting the Ravens. But it didn’t seem so when they took the field at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. They had their way with Baltimore’s defense and put 44 on the board, nearly thrice their average. Stroud threw as many touchdowns (4) as he did in the first four games.
44 is the most points the Ravens have allowed at home under Harbaugh, and the defeat margin of 34 is the second-worst in his reign. With the Los Angeles Rams scheduled to visit them on Sunday, the Ravens need to pull themselves together, or their season will be over pretty soon.
