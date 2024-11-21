Ravens Get First Look at Old Friend
When the Baltimore Ravens face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, it will be a bit like looking in the mirror.
It's no secret that the Chargers have a ton of former Ravens in their organization, unsurprising considering they're led by longtime Baltimore executive Joe Hortiz as general manager and John Harbaugh's brother Jim as head coach. On the field, there's seven former Ravens in J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Bradley Bozeman, Hayden Hurst, Tony Jefferson, Eric Tomlinson and Sam Mustipher. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter both previously worked for Baltimore as well.
With the two teams set to meet in just a few days, the Ravens couldn't help but make note of all the familiar faces on the other side.
"I joke around and say that they're the L.A. Ravens, just because they have so many [of our] coaches and players," fullback Pat Ricard said. "Most importantly, they have Harbaugh's brother. I think they are similar coaches, so they need similar players."
The Chargers have been one of the best surprises in the NFL this season, currently sitting at 7-3 and already surpassing their win total from last season. Jim's first season back in the NFL has gone about as well as anyone could've hoped for, and he has the Chargers gunning for a return trip to the playoffs.
Of the former Ravens, no one has contributed to the Chargers' success more than Dobbins. Dobbins, who sadly endured injury luck in his four seasons in Baltimore, has cemented himself as L.A.'s top running back, rushing for 726 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He's coming off a big performance in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, when he ran for the game-winning touchdown with just seconds to go.
Dobbins' former teammates are happy to see him succeed, but they hope to put his success on hold Monday night.
"For him as a player, yes, I'm very happy for him [and] very excited for him," Ricard said. "For him to have three years of just injuries after his amazing rookie season – it's just so great to see. [I'm] very proud for him, and I just hope he doesn't play that great this weekend."
