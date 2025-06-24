Ravens Have Chip on Their Shoulder
The Baltimore Ravens took a step back last season after being eliminated in the Divisional Round against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
The year prior, the Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, qualifying for the Championship Game and losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
This offseason, the Ravens are looking to do whatever they can to get back in the right direction.
"At minicamp, Lamar Jackson spoke of the "vengeance" that will be on the Ravens’ minds entering 2025, following their divisional-round loss to the Bills last season," FOX Sports contributor Ben Arthur wrote.
"They also have star receiver Zay Flowers coming back from injury and added the kind of depth on defense (Malaki Starks and Mike Green in the draft; Jaire Alexander in free agency) that should give them plenty of confidence entering the new year."
The Ravens have made considerable improvements to the roster, hoping to get things back on track. The moves made this offseason may not end up working out for the Ravens, but the front office has put the team in position to be better than they were a year ago.
The Ravens are already expected to compete with the Bills and Chiefs for supremacy in the AFC, but if these marginal moves work out for them, they could find themselves back in the conference championship, or even the Super Bowl this February.
In the meantime, the Ravens are taking a few weeks off before training camp ramps back up. The team's rookies will report to the practice facility for training camp on Tuesday, July 15 while the veterans are set to arrive one week later on Tuesday, July 22.
