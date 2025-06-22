NFL Analysts Speak Harsh Reality About Ravens
For nearly a decade, the Baltimore Ravens have consistently been one of the best teams in the NFL. Since 2019, they have the third-most wins in the NFL (68), trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, and they've made the postseason every year that Lamar Jackson has been healthy.
While those are notable tidbits that certainly showcase that Baltimore is a threat week in and week out, they haven't been much of a threat when the calendar flips to January. Jackson has a playoff record of 3-5, and hasn't played particularly well in the postseason as a whole. In those eight games, Jackson is completing just 60.6 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a passer rating of 84.6. For perspective, Cooper Rush had a passer rating of 83.8 in 2024.
The Ravens are coming off their second playoff loss to the Bills in four seasons and have still reached just one AFC Championship Game in the Jackson era. Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler seem to have had enough of the yearly Ravens hype, as they discussed on Heed The Call.
"If not now, when?" Dan Hanzus asks. "Everything is laid out in front of you. Everything is there. You've got to get over the hump this year. You can say that about the Bills, too, in the AFC... but the Ravens especially - if not now, when?"
Marc Sessler adds that the same things being said about the Ravens could have been said over the last number of seasons.
"'If not now, when?' could have been their slogan last year," Sessler said. "And the year before, and the year before... it's not just a Ravens thing for me, but I kind of am out until I see it when it matters most."
Hanzus put an emphatic end to the conversation, telling the Ravens to either win or don't in a very explicit way.
"Either sh*t or get off the pot."
While fans may be annoyed with this way of thinking when it comes to the Ravens, it would be difficult to argue that it isn't warranted. There's only so many years that people can continue to proclaim that this will be the year the Ravens put it all together. With each year that goes by, that window gets a little smaller.
