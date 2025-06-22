Adding Jaire Alexander Gives Ravens 'Endless' Options in Secondary
The ability to deploy their defensive backs with dynamic versatility is key to the Baltimore Ravens' schematic flexibility on defense.
The Ravens took a significant blow on the injury front, which could potentially impact their ability to utilize starting safeties Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks, as Ar'Darius Washington suffered a torn Achilles last month. However, with the signing of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, they have regained some of the freedom to deploy some of their best players in the backend in a myriad of roles.
"Before 'A.D.' [Ar'Darius Washington] got hurt, obviously, there was going to be a ton of flexibility," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said last Wednesday. "Then, we added 'Chido' [Chidobe Awuzie] and it's like, 'Wow, we can get even more flexibility.' Then, 'A.D.' goes down, so we've still got some spots, and then now we add Jaire, and I think the options are endless."
The Ravens have already begun experimenting with fourth-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis at safety during the offseason. Humphrey shared that with the arrival of Alexander, he would be free to not only play in the slot where he has been a two-time First Team All Pro but also dabble at playing some safety as well, which would free up Hamilton to play the hybrid nickel role that made him a star in his first two years in the league.
"With me playing a little safety, even Malaki [Starks] in college, he played some of that nickel position, so it's going to be a fun secondary, and just guys can kind of play wherever," Humphrey said. "The addition of Jaire, along with the other guys we've got, it can be a serious matchup. If there's a guy that we feel that this guy can cover this guy better, we can match him up with him, and we can all pick who we want. We can have four first round corners out there. There's just so much that we can do. It's really exciting. It's really exciting to add him."
Including the safety position, the Ravens now have five former first-round picks in their secondary following the addition of Alexander, with the other four being Humphrey, Hamilton, Starks and second-year pro Nate Wiggins, who is the other starting outside corner.
"I think that kind of comes with an added expectation that we welcome," Hamilton said. "Nobody really cares that much on our side [about] what round you were taken. Obviously, there's undrafted dudes in the league that make a big splash every year, but to have everybody back there [who] is talented, smart and a hard worker. We really have no excuses to not go out there and do what we need to do. So, it's on us at the end of the day, and pressure is a privilege. [I'm] excited for us to have that privilege."
Having a wealth of cornerbacks and especially those who can play on the boundary at an elite level like Alexander is a "big deal" according to head coach John Harbaugh.
"A lot of plays are made out there on that red line – on that outside third part of the field," Harbaugh said. "That's an area of the field that really needs to be defended. And then, when you play man [coverage], they'll run all those crossing routes and all those pick routes, and you need guys that can keep up with that stuff. So, [it] just gives you more options with your defensive play calls."
The Ravens also have young players from more humble beginnings who could emerge and carve out significant roles in the secondary like Washington did last season when he was finally healthy and got his chance to show what he could do with extended playing time. Second-year pros Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade were primarily special teams contributors as rookies after being picked as seventh-rounder and signed as an undrafted free agent, respectively. Both of them looked good in coverage and made some impressive plays on the ball during OTA and mandatory minicamp practices.
"I think he's had a really good offseason," Harbaugh said about Kane. "The OTAs have been really good, [and] he's gotten better every day. The last two practices have been very good. So, you watch him out here, I think you see it, he's looked really good."
There's still a chance that the Ravens aren't done adding veteran talent to their secondary ahead of, at the onset or during training camp. Despite the promising flashes some of their youngsters have shown including undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery, they could still explore adding an experienced safety to compete for the No. 3 spot to play alongside Hamilton and Starks until Washington can return to action in November at the earliest.
