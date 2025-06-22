Adding Jaire Alexander Gives Ravens 'Endless' Options in Secondary

Passer rating allowed when targeted in 2024:



🟣 Marlon Humphrey: 58.5

🟣 Nate Wiggins: 59.7

🟣 Jaire Alexander: 77.6

🟣 Kyle Hamilton: 82.9

🟣 Chidobe Awuzie: 94.4



League average passer rating last season was 92.3 🏝️ https://t.co/3lxrmvHg1H pic.twitter.com/Ykcd1nwJKc