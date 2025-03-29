Ravens Hosting Pass Rusher With Fast-Rising Draft Stock

#UCLA EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo is a former stacked linebacker who transitioned to edge rusher this season. Was a stout run stopper this season, but his pass rushing ability is winning w/speed, cross chop. Plenty of potential though and view him similarly to Jalyx Hunt coming out. https://t.co/1mJ9rZuqwN pic.twitter.com/YQXNwP8YJ3