Ravens Hosting Pass Rusher With Fast-Rising Draft Stock
The Baltimore Ravens have selected an outside linebacker in each of the last four NFL Drafts. Even though they're slated to bring back every player at the position that was on their 2024 depth chart and get Malik Hamm back from injury, half of them are heading into the final year of their respective contracts.
With edge defender being among the biggest strengths of the 2025 NFL Draft class, this will almost certainly be the fifth year in a row they address it in the top four rounds. One prospect at the position who is on the Ravens' radar and could be an option to serve in a rotational role and develop into a long-term difference-maker is UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo.
According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Baltimore is one of nearly a dozen stops the former Big Ten standout either has or will be making a Top 30 visit to in the coming weeks. He worked out for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday and the other eight he is slated to visit include the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.
Oladejo is just scratching the surface of what he can be as a pass rusher given he didn't convert to the position until his final year in college. He played inside linebacker his first three years with two different programs, beginning at the University of California from 2021-2022 and then in his first year with the Bruins in 2023.
After the team lost their top three edge rushers to the 2024 NFL Draft, Oladejo stepped up and took on a new role and finished as the Bruins leader in sacks with a career-high 4.5 and in tackles for loss with a career-high 14. Both totals were more than his previous career totals combined.
Oladejo's stock has been on the rise for months dating back to his impressive showing at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl when he flashed during the week of practice and received National Team MVP honors in the all-star game itself after recording a pair of sacks.
At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, he didn't run a 40-yard dash but did produce a mark of 36.5 inches in the vertical leap, 10 feet in the broad jump and posted 20 reps on the bench press. Where he stood out the most was going through the drills. He showed nice explosiveness and bend when going through the hoop drill in particular which was being run by none other than Ravens outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith who is a renowned pass rush specialist.
Under Smith's guidance, several of the Ravens' pass rushers on the edge and along the defensive line have produced career-best seasons, including three double-digit sack seasons. Oladejo has all the tools and potential to blossom into an impactful pass rusher while offering the schematic flexibility of playing the SAM spot since he has a background and familiarity with playing off the ball.
